Bed time chart shows when your children should hit the hay

MIAMI - As summer starts to wind down and school lingers on the horizon for millions of school children, a handy chart is helping parents determine the best time to put their children to bed.

Simplemost shared the chart originally created by a Wisconsin elementary school showing the recommended bed times for children ages 5-12.

According to the article, the chart has been shared almost half-a-million times.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following for children:

Infants from 4 to 12 months should get 12 to 16 hours of sleep (including naps)

Children 1 to 2 years old should get 11 to 14 hours (including naps)

Kids 3 to 5 should get 10 to 13 hours (including naps)

Children 6 to 12 year olds should sleep 9 to 12 hours a night

Teenagers should get from 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night

