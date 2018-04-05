Chuck E. Cheese's hosts 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' for children with autism

MIAMI - Chuck E. Cheese's, the location of paradise for children all over the U.S., has announced it will offer an autism-friendly day each month for kids with autism and other special needs.

The entertainment venues will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month for "Sensory Sensitive Sundays" at select locations, including three in South Florida.

During the monthly event, Chuck E. Cheese's will have less crowding, and the restaurant will reduce lighting and noise, reducing features that may be overwhelming to children with autism.

Music from the venue's shows will also be turned down, or off completely, reports WINK.

Food and games will also be available, tailored to the children in attendance by trained staff.

CLICK HERE to check locations in your area that will offer "Sensory Sensitive Sundays."

