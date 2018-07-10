Couple married for 75 years shares key to lasting marriage

AVENTURA, Fla. - One South Florida couple is sharing their secret to a long and happy marriage as they celebrate 75 years of wedded bliss.

Leo and Marian Goldner's love story began in 1940 when they were 17. Leo said he spotted Marian at a dance.

"She electrified me, somehow. It was magic," he said.

Marian wasn't as thrilled initially.

"He was just another boy," Marian said.

But Leo was persistent and four years later, they were married. That was 75 years ago.

"When people ask me, 'What's the secret of a long marriage?' I tell them, 'Separate bathrooms,'" Marian said.

The Goldners have four children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The 95-year-old dynamic duo are rarely seen apart.

"They do everything together and they have similar interests -- not only just show business but philanthropy," the Goldners' daughter, Janet Goldner Killam, said.

The Goldners' advice to young couples is to be patient in good times and in bad times, and to never forget why you fell in love.

"The best part of our relationship is his sense of humor. His generosity," Marian said.

"The best part is that she is just a wonderful person, wonderful mother (and a) wonderful cook," Leo said. "I love her dearly."

