Father unhappy with daughter's highlights 'forces' her to chop hair

FOSTORIA, Ohio - A man and woman are under investigation for child abuse after the couple allegedly forced the man's daughter to chop her hair off when he was unhappy with the girl's highlights.

The girl's mother, Christin Johnson, posted pictures to Facebook along with the story of how her teen daughter was ordered to get the hair cut to remove highlights she got for her birthday.

Johnson says the girl's father, Schaffren Frederick, and her stepmother, Sarah Murray, of Fostoria, Ohio demanded the cut as punishment for her receiving the new hairdo from her mother.

In the photos, Johnson's daughter is shown immediately after getting the highlights, along with pictures of her with short hair after returning to the care of her mother just days later.

"This is what my daughter looked like Sunday when I took her home and the other two pics is what happened today before she was brought to me... all over me having highlights put in her hair for her birthday!" wrote Johnson.

According to WJXT, the Haskins Police Department and Wood County Children's Services are investigating a possible child abuse complaint.

Schaffren and Murray have both been placed on leave from their jobs as volunteer firefighters pending the investigation.

Johnson later posted pictures of her daughter picking out a wig and wearing her "new hair."

