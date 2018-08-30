General Mills to offer up to 20 weeks of paid maternity leave, 12 weeks for dads, partners

MINNEAPOLIS - One of the largest companies in the U.S. will soon be offering new mom's up to 20 weeks in paid time off for maternity leave, while also increasing the time off for fathers and partners.

General Mills announced Wednesday that starting Jan. 1, new moms will receive 18-20 weeks off, according to KMSP.

The company also says fathers, partners and adoptive parents will get 12 weeks paid time off.

The added benefits do not end with the birth of a child. General Mills will give employees up to four weeks off for bereavement, while those with short-term disability will receive 100 percent paid time for eight weeks.

