Parents sue 30-year-old son after he refuses to move out of home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Parents in upstate New York have taken legal action to force their 30-year-old son to leave their home.

Christina and Mark Rotondo are suing their unemployed son, Michael, in order to have him evicted from the house in Syracuse, the New York Post reports.

The Rotondo's previously sent Michael five notices this year asking him to leave. However, he says he has no plans on going anywhere.

“Michael, After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately,” read the first note sent on Feb. 2.

A letter in a more harsh tone was sent over a week later, telling Michael he will be evicted from the home effective immediately.

“You have heretofore been our guest and there is no lease or agreement that gives you any right to stay here without our consent."

The Rotondo's even offered their son money to find another place to live and fix his broken car that sits in front of the home.

In his own filing, Michael believes his parents are required to give him six months' notice to leave and says he's never been required to contribute to household expenses.

The family is due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.