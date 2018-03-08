Study shows babies who look like dad are healthier

MIAMI - Bad news for moms is great for dads as a new study shows that infants who resemble their father at birth will be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

KSAT reports the Binghamton University study findings are based on the children spending more time with fathers they look like.

When a father and child spend more time together, the health of the baby increases, according to doctors. Dads who resemble their children spent an average of 2.5 more days per month with their offspring than those who don't resemble their sons or daughters.

"We find a child's health indicators improve when the child looks like the father...The main explanation is that frequent father visits allow for greater parental time for care-giving and supervision, and for information gathering about child health and economic needs. It's been said that 'it takes a village' but my coauthor, Marlon Tracey, and I find that having an involved father certainly helps," said Dr. Solomon Polachek.

