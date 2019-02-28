Tired parents will finally be able to sleep when their kids are 6

MIAMI - If you're the parent of a newborn or young child who continues to pray for the return of uninterrupted sleep, there's, uh, news.

That blissful night of full sleep you yearn for will return... but probably when your child is 6 years old.

We didn't say it was good news.

KABC reports a study in "Sleep" surveyed 5,000 parents who say their kids still weren't sleeping through the night, even at the kindergarten age of 5.

According to the researchers sourced in the study, added responsibilities of parents after the early days of feedings and diapers also leads to the sleepless nights.

