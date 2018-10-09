Top 4 Scream Parks in South Florida

If you are an adrenaline junkie then this list compiled of some of the top scariest Scream Parks will get your heart beating fast.

Enigma Haunt

Enigma Haunt is voted No. 1 must-see Scream Parks beating out Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. The park has three houses, Realms of Terror, Cursed, and Twisted Mayhem. All are extremely scary and the detail is key when it comes to the building of the houses.

Enigma Haunt started as a small haunted house in a garage of a home in 2000, but when more people started coming to experience the scare, they decided to move the haunt to a building in 2012. They started out with 25-30 scare actors, They now have more than 100 actors with 18 rooms in the upstairs haunt and two houses on the lower level.

Fright Nights

Fright Nights is a haunted house attraction and Scream Park that has been around for more than 10 years. Every year, they bring new haunted attractions to scare their guests.

There are haunted houses, rides, food vendors, performers, and live entertainment. Fright Nights is open through the beginning of October until Halloween.

Fright Nights has been open for 14 years and is located at the South Florida Fairgrounds and offers much to do with the entire family.

Paranoia Miami

Paranoia Miami is a horror maze that is open year-round. It is currently the only horror maze in Miami that is open throughout the year.

This maze is so scary that many have chickened out and can't complete it. As your adrenaline is pumping, the fear inside of you takes over as you go deeper into the maze.

House of Horror

House of Horror is South Florida's largest Halloween Haunts with two brand new haunted houses, Blossom Ln and Area 13.

If you don't want to do the haunted house, you can also enjoy some fun carnival rides, games, and a variety of fair foods and beverages.

House of Horror is located right in front of International Mall in Doral.

Halloween Horror Nights Orlando

Although this one is not in South Florida, if you are willing to travel to a little further up, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is definitely the place for you.

This year's theme is Stranger Things, Halloween 4, and Poltergeist.

