Woman pleads for help in finding lost necklace with daughter's ashes at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A mother who ran in the half-marathon at Disney World this weekend is asking for the public's help in finding a lost necklace that contained her daughter's ashes.

Chasity Foster said she lost the necklace in the Magic Kingdom parking lot. The ashes of her 17-year-old daughter, Shaylin, were inside the necklace. Shaylin died in a car accident last month.

WJXT reports mother and daughter used to run at Disney together, which is why she wanted to wear the necklace during Sunday's race.

“I wanted her to be part of it since she’s physically not here,” Foster said in a Facebook pst. “And, so to lose this, it’s like losing her all over again.”

If anyone finds the necklace, they are asked to take it to Disney's Lost & Found.

