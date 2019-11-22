A Mexican church has unveiled what is believed to be the world's largest statue of baby Jesus. Or is it Nicolas Cage? Or maybe Phil Collins?

That's the debate brewing on social media about the newest attraction at La Epifania del Señor church in Zacatecas.

The nearly 22-foot-tall, 2,000-pound statue was sculpted by Roman Salvador, but perhaps he had Genesis or "National Treasure" on his mind when he made it.

Some say the towering figure bears an uncanny resemblance to the Genesis frontman. Others think it resembles the Oscar-winning actor.

What do you think?