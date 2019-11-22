Mexican church unveils baby Jesus statue resembling Nicolas Cage...or is it Phil Collins?
A Mexican church has unveiled what is believed to be the world's largest statue of baby Jesus. Or is it Nicolas Cage? Or maybe Phil Collins?
That's the debate brewing on social media about the newest attraction at La Epifania del Señor church in Zacatecas.
The nearly 22-foot-tall, 2,000-pound statue was sculpted by Roman Salvador, but perhaps he had Genesis or "National Treasure" on his mind when he made it.
Some say the towering figure bears an uncanny resemblance to the Genesis frontman. Others think it resembles the Oscar-winning actor.
What do you think?
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.