Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2160 S.W. 16th Ave. (Shenandoah)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 694-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2160 S.W. 16th Ave.

The unit comes with a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

1140 Venetian Way (Biscayne Island)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1140 Venetian Way. It's also listed for $1,525/month.

The Building includes secured entry. You can also expect hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

162 N.E. 25th St.

Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 162 N.E. 25th St. It's listed for $1,530/month.

The building has a gym. In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,544/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet. The building features a gym and a roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

