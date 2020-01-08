Splurge on Mediterranean fare at these top Miami eateries

In search of a new favorite Mediterranean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Mediterranean restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. La Rue

Photo: Krys P./Yelp

Topping the list is La Rue. Located at 3145 Commodore Plaza, the wine bar and Mediterranean tapas spot is the highest-rated high-end Mediterranean restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information about La Rue. "We invite our guests at La Rue to enjoy our tapas fusion cuisine," per its Yelp page. Menu items include steak tartare, stuffed mushrooms and lentil stew.

2. La Petite Maison

Photo: La petite maison/Yelp

Next up is Brickell's La Petite Maison, situated at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive. With four stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp, the bar, French and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The business' Yelp profile notes that this upscale restaurant is well known for "celebrating the simplicity of light French Mediterranean and Niçoise cuisine featuring exceptional pasta, seafood, and meat dishes prepared with fresh Mediterranean produce."

3. The Deck at Island Gardens

Photo: the deck at island gardens/Yelp

Watson Island's The Deck at Island Gardens, located at 888 MacArthur Causeway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy bar and Mediterranean spot four stars out of 98 reviews.

Look for margherita pizza, Chilean sea bass, spaghetti with clams and zucchini and charred octopus on the menu, as well as lobster macaroni and cheese, grilled asparagus and truffle fries.

4. Boulud Sud Miami

Photo: Boulud Sud Miami/Yelp

And finally, Boulud Sud Miami, a bar and Mediterranean breakfast and brunch spot located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 89 Yelp reviews. Head over to 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way to see for yourself. Try the shrimp with focaccia, the herb falafel with a mint yogurt or the classic Greek salad with cucumber, olive and feta.

Yelper Lily H., who reviewed Boulud Sud Miami on Dec. 22, wrote, "Every course was exceptional. Beautiful food, prepared perfectly. Dessert was heavenly. Great martinis—very creative! Wine and liquor was reasonably priced for a restaurant of this caliber."

