Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $3,002/month, this 1,090-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2500 Biscayne Blvd.

The apartment has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1600 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 1600 N.E. First Ave. It's listed for $3,050/month for its 1,110 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include concierge service, a door person and a gym. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

851 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,294-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 851 N.E. First Ave. that's also going for $3,050/month.

The building features garage parking and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,259-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 340 S.E. Third St. It's listed for $3,075/month.

The building includes secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

455 N.E. 24th St.

Listed at $3,090/month, this 1,167-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 455 N.E. 24th St.

The building features a gym, secured entry and garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

