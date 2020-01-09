New playground opens in memory of victim of Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Princess Meadow’s Playground is located at Betti Stradling Park in Coral Springs and is dedicated to the memory of Meadow Jade Pollack, who was affectionately known as Princess by her family.

Meadow was one of the 17 victims who lost their lives during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy on February 14, 2018. The playground symbolizes her motto: “Be kind to all kinds.”

Meadow’s family wanted to create a place where she would be remembered for the positive and radiant way she lived – instead of a gravesite with flowers. The new playground was funded through Meadow’s Movement, who held fundraisers and coordinated donations. In addition, partners in the project include Butters Construction & Development, Top Line Recreation, Ellemar Luxury Construction, HNM Architecture, Wayne Tonning, South Florida Grading Corp., Smith Fence, GFA International and Scott Schrag.

In addition to honoring Meadow, a plaque will be installed to honor the 17 victims who were killed at MSD.