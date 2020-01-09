Own the Original Death Star From Star Wars

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Are you a Star Wars fanboy or fangirl?

An opportunity to own a piece of cinema history from a galaxy far, far away has arrived in Miramar. An original screen-used production piece of the Death Star from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. This piece of the Death Star is the only Death Star section of this size ever to be available for purchase.

death star

The one-of-a-kind piece is available on eBay by Hollywood Memorabilia.