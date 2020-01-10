Explore the 3 top spots in Miami's Flagami neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Flagami has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian eatery to a smoothie and sandwich spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Flagami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Amor Di Pasta - Blue Lagoon

Photo: Emily H./Yelp

Topping the list is Italian spot Amor di Pasta - Blue Lagoon. Located at 536 N.W. 57th Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp.

This cozy eatery with modern decor offers pizza, pasta, salad and desserts. Try the special pasta trio of lasagna bolognese, spaghetti carbonara and tortellini with chicken and parma ham with a glass of house red wine. Save room: Tiramisu and panna cotta are on the dessert menu

2. G Spot

Photo: Yohermo e./Yelp

Next is deli G Spot, which offers juices and smoothies, sandwiches and more, situated at 4545 N.W. Seventh St. With 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot prides itself on serving up fresh, affordable eats ranging from a turkey and brie sandwich to sweet potato fries with sriracha sauce. Drink offerings include a Cuban coffee shake and Purple Lean juice, made with apple, beets, carrots and lime. If you're craving something sweet, try the Nutella croissant.

3. Caribe Cafe Restaurant

Photo: Anita C./Yelp

Latin American and Cuban spot Caribe Cafe Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3953 N.W. Seventh St., four stars out of 85 reviews.

Expect a robust menu featuring appetizers, chicken, meats and seafood entrees, daily specials and desserts. Expect classic Cuban fare like baby churrasco steak with rice and tostones and pollo a la plancha with plantains. Try the tres leches cake for dessert.

Yelpers also rave about the cheap breakfast, which includes two fried eggs, sausage, potatoes, Cuban toast and cafe con leche.

