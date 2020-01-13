Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5405 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $1,601/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 5405 N.W. Seventh St.

In the condo, you can anticipate a deck. The building offers a gym and garage parking. THe property welcomes cats and dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

898 N.W. 7th Street Road (Overtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 898 N.W. 7th Street Road. It's listed for $1,620/month.

In the apartment, you'll see stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and quartz countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

5311 N.W. Third St. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5311 N.W. Third St. that's going for $1,625/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and assigned parking. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

Southwest 10th Street, Miami, FL (Brickell)

Next, check out this 539-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Southwest 10th Street, Miami, FL. It's listed for $1,649/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

237 S.W. 13th St. (Brickell)

Located at 237 S.W. 13th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,650/month.

In the condo, you can expect a walk-in closet, a balcony and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

