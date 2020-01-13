German-style beer hall ‘hops’ up in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – It’s like an old German beer hall but with brand spanking new technology.

Hopportunities in Delray Beach is officially open and quickly becoming a beer lovers' lounge.

"We envisioned Hopportunities to be a place where people can come with their families, enjoy games. If you want to bring your computer and work, we have Wi-Fi. Like Germany and their beer halls, it's a very diverse group that are doing all sorts of different things," says Hopportunities owner John Macatangay.

The German-style beer hall looks a lot like other breweries around town, with tables, couches, and games, but the selection and technology are what makes Hopportunities stand out from the rest.

You walk in and give your credit card to the cashier, they scan it and give it back to you along with an RFID wristband. Then you head over to the beer wall. Here is where Hopportunities rises above the rest. The bright green subway tile lines over 55 taps from beers around the world with tablets above describing what is in each valve. Included are eight wine taps, one kombucha tap, and one cold-brew coffee tap. When you're ready, scan your wristband and pour as little or as much as you'd like.

No more paying and wasting beer!

