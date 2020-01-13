Local 10 takes you on Disney’s new ride, “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – If you ever wanted to know how it feels to be part of a ‘Star Wars’ movie, this is it.

The ride starts by being debriefed by a holographic Rey and animatronic BB-8. The duo explains how the Resistance needs your help with a critical mission. You board a standing-only spacecraft operated by two Resistance alien pilots and head out on your task. That’s when things go south. Using tractor beams, your spacecraft is intercepted by Kylo Ren’s Star Destroyer. You exit the craft onto the Star Destroyer hangar bay as prisoners of The First Order. This is the first “WOW” moment of the ride. Dozens of life-sized stormtroopers line the hangar, TIE fighters hang from the rafters, and in the distance is a desolate outer space. Unfriendly First Order officers escort you into an interrogation room. A holographic General Hux and Kylo Ren walk in and begin to interrogate you when they are pulled away for, “other business.” That’s when you make your escape with the help of some friends, and the actual ride begins.

A trackless, First Order transport ship, operated by a droid, whizzes you around the Star Destroyer in an attempt to escape. You dodge laser blasts from stormtroopers, AT&AT fire, and even Kylo’s red, cackling, lightsaber. You find an escape pod, drop into space, and fly your way back to the home planet of Batuu.

Words do not do this ride justice. It’s something any ‘Star Wars’ fan, or any fan of thrill rides in general, must experience for themselves.