The David Grutman Experience takes over FIU

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Music is echoing outside of a classroom and into the Biscayne Bay campus at Florida International University.

Students line up an hour before the class begins. They check it, get their wristband, and hustle into the classroom to grab a good seat. It's as if they are trying to get into a hot new Miami nightclub.

In struts, DJ Khaled and the classroom erupts in applause. Khaled is just one of the many guest speakers students will learn from throughout the semester in this anything but ordinary business class.

David Grutman, famous for brands like LIV nightclub, Komodo, and Story nightclub, is the professor his new hands-on class dubbed, "The David Grutman Experience: The Class."

The seven-week, two-hour class teaches students how to succeed in a competitive, constantly changing marketplace.

