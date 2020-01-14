Car built by Miami man has a chance to be enshrined in Hot Wheels history

MIAMI, Fla. – Men love toys.

In Jose Lugoa's case, BIG toys.

Lugoa and his best friend, Carlos Avelar, have spent countless hours building a car they hope to have turned into a Hot Wheels car.

They call her "Willy."

She's a military jeep converted into a rat rod. The rugged ride pays homage to the ones who've served. Inside "Willy," you'll find tractor seats, a military phone, and a military belt that was used in World War II.

Lugoa is taking his ride to Las Vegas for a chance to win the Hot Wheels Legends Tour Contest on November 5th.

If he wins, his ride will be turned into an iconic die-cast Hot Wheels car.

Have you seen "Willy" riding on the streets of Miami?

