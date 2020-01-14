Special Edition “Three O Five” Jeep drives into the Miami Auto Show

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Jeep unveiled their Three 0 Five Jeep at the Miami Auto Show, and it caught the attention of car enthusiasts.

The Three 0 Five (not 305) Editions are based on the Wrangler Sport S and the Gladiator Sport S models.

They're only available in "Miami colors" bright white or orange metallic.

What separates these Jeeps from the rest are the graphics. Stylish Three 0 Five graphics line the side of the Jeep as well as parasailers and palm trees.

Jeep plans to build a total of 305 of the limited edition Jeeps. 225 Wranglers and 50 Gladiators.

We are still waiting to hear about pricing and availability.