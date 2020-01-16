Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $2,403/month, this 1,048-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

Northeast 27th Street

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Northeast 27th Street. It's listed for $2,414/month.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

255 S.W. 11th St. (Brickell)

Here's a 1,039-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 255 S.W. 11th St. that's going for $2,435/month.

The apartment comes with a fireplace. The building offers assigned parking, secured entry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Next, check out this 1,097-square-foot two-bedroom and two bathroom apartment that's located at 1170 N.W. 11th St. It's listed for $2,445/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. The apartment also includes a balcony and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1010 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $2,450/month, this 932-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1010 Brickell Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher, central heating and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

