Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Listed at $2,605/month, this 973-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2500 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $2,628/month for its 970 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has good transit options.

255 S.W. 11th St. (Brickell)

Next, check out this 1,155-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 255 S.W. 11th St. It's listed for $2,635/month.

The building offers secured entry, assigned parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

160 N.E. 25th St.

Located at 160 N.E. 25th St., here's a 973-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,635/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $99 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Listed at $2,648/month, this 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at Southeast Third Street.

The building includes garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

