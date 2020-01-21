Explore the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Southwest Coconut Grove neighborhood

Spending time in Southwest Coconut Grove? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch spot and cocktail bar to a dessert destination.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southwest Coconut Grove, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Greenstreet Cafe

Photo: Stephanie S./Yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot Greenstreet Cafe. Located at 3468 Main Highway, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,562 reviews on Yelp.

Try brunch favorites like the cinnamon roll pancakes stuffed with bananas, a spinach and feta omelet and the signature Nutella French toast. Other offerings include tuna tartare, truffle fries and pasta dishes. When it comes to drinks, expect fresh orange juice, cappuccinos, mojitos, pink squirrels and other cocktails.

2. Lokal

Photo: Melissa z./Yelp

Next up is beer bar and New American spot Lokal, serving burgers and more, situated at 3190 Commodore Plaza. With four stars out of 1,133 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features locally sourced grass-fed burgers from Marion County as well as lighter fare like alligator bites, smoked fish dip and the heirloom tomatoes. Save room for the Puerto Rican tres leches cake for dessert.

With nearly 30 beers, you'll find a solid selection of IPAs, ales and even a few gluten-free brews like Two Brothers. Check out what's on tap here.

3. Strada in the Grove

Photo: strada in the grove/Yelp

Wine bar and Italian spot Strada in the Grove is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3176 Commodore Plaza, four stars out of 273 reviews.

It's home to more than "100 different wine selections including some of the best boutique wines exclusive to our shelves and from the best wine regions of the world," notes the establishment's website.

The dinner menu features fresh seafood and meat dishes plus pasta, paninis and salads. The brunch special for two includes bottomless mimosas, two entrees, one sweet treat and coffee or tea.

4. Vicky's House

Photo: Alycia S./Yelp

Vicky's House, a beer bar that offers milkshakes and other desserts, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 202 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3190 Commodore Plaza to see for yourself.

At this spot, made to resemble an '80s style home, expect specialty milkshakes inspired by your favorite movies and songs of the decade. Try the popular breakfast club, a vanilla shake topped with a salty doughnut, Cap'n Crunch and an espresso shot. Root beer floats, ice cream sandwiches and Cuban coffee are also available. (Check out the menu.)

