Here are Miami's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Estimated daily customers at Miami-area restaurants rose to 56 per business in the winter of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Miam Cafe

Photo: MIAM Cafe/Yelp

First on the list is MIAM Cafe. Located at 2750 N.W. Third Ave., Suite 21, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and coffee and tea, is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blue Collar

Photo: Michelle T. /Yelp

Next up is Blue Collar, situated at 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 130. With 4.5 stars out of 1,322 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Spillover

Photo: kendal f./Yelp

The Spillover, located at 2911 Grand Ave., Suite 400 D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and beer, wine and spirits, 4.5 stars out of 755 reviews.

4. Doce Provisions

Photo: Stephanie F./Yelp

Doce Provisions, a Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more in Little Havana, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 638 Yelp reviews. Head over to 541 S.W. 12th Ave. to see for yourself.

5. B Bistro + Bakery

Photo: Molly B./Yelp

Over in Brickell, check out B Bistro + Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 571 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and breakfast and brunch and New American spot at 600 Brickell Ave., Suite 175.

