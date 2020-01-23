Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Northwest Seventh Avenue (Allapattah)

Listed at $2,511/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at Northwest Seventh Avenue.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

833 N.W. First Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 833 N.W. First Ave. that's going for $2,520/month.

The building boasts a gym and concierge service. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Next, check out this 1,082-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 1170 N.W. 11th St. It's listed for $2,530/month.

The unit includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2900 Biscayne Blvd.

Located at 2900 Biscayne Blvd., here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,532/month.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

185 S.W. Seventh Ave. (Little Havana)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo situated at 185 S.W. Seventh Ave. It's listed for $2,540/month for its 1,310 square feet.

Expect to find a balcony in the condo. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

