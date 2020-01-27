Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

953 S.W. 10th St. (Little Havana)

Listed at $1,125/month, this 405-square-foot studio apartment is located at 953 S.W. 10th St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and central air conditioning. The building comes with secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2330 N.W. 11th St. (Flagami)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2330 N.W. 11th St. that's going for $1,150/month.

The condo has a renovated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

1737 N.W. Third Ave. (Overtown)

Located at 1737 N.W. Third Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,150/month.

In the unit, you can expect a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2350 N.E. 135th St. (Overtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2350 N.E. 135th St. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 790 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1627 N.W. 18th St. (Allapattah)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1627 N.W. 18th St. that's going for $1,150/month.

The building includes assigned parking. The unit also has air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

