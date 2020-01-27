Kobe Bryant was great at basketball, but he also won an Oscar

In the wake of his tragic death in a helicopter crash, millions around the world are remembering Kobe Bryant for being a husband, a father to four girls and one of the greatest players in basketball history.

But what might be as well known is that Bryant also owns an Oscar Award.

At the 90th Academy Awards in 2018, Bryant won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for writing one titled, “Dear Basketball.”

The six-minute film describes Bryant’s love for basketball and was based on a letter he wrote that was published in “The Players’ Tribune” when he announced his retirement from basketball in 2015.

In the film, Bryant pours his heart out for basketball, chronicling his love for the sport since he was a child and all the dreams he had to become what we eventually did, one of the game’s.

“From the moment I started rolling my Dad’s tube socks and shooting imaginary game-winning shots in the Great Western Forum, I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you," Bryant said in the film, speaking to the game of basketball. “A love so deep, I gave you my all. From my mind and body, to my spirit and soul.”

Bryant went on to say he played for the “sweat and the hurt" and that “I did everything for you, because that’s what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you’ve made me feel."

Finally, when addressing why it was time to retire, Bryant said “I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind, but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye. But that’s OK. I’m ready to let you go.”

The film was written and narrated by Bryant and animated by Glen Keane.

Take a look at the film here on Believe Entertainment Group’s website and you can see why Bryant was more than just a great basketball player.

