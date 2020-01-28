Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5 Ave. NE 39 Street

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 5 Ave. NE 39 Street. It's listed for $3,350/month for its 990 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

117 S.W. 10th St. (Brickell)

Here's a 1,290-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 117 S.W. 10th St. that's also going for $3,350/month.

You can expect to find a balcony and stainless steel appliances in the apartment. The building has concierge service and a gym. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

888 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Located at 888 Biscayne Blvd., here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $3,400/month.

The condo includes in-unit laundry. The building has outdoor space, garage parking and a gym. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

3470 E. Coast Ave.

Lastly, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 3470 E. Coast Ave. that's also going for $3,400/month.

Building amenities include an elevator, assigned parking and a gym. You can also expect a walk-in closet in the condo. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

