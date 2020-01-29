4 top spots for salads in Miami

Got a hankering for salads?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Miami-area buyers historically spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $1,727 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $1,857, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mister O1 - Brickell

First on the list is Mister O1 - Brickell. Located at 1000 S. Miami Ave. in Brickell, the wine bar, which offers pizza, salads and more, is the highest-rated salad spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 510 reviews on Yelp.

2. Soya E Pomodoro

Downtown's Soya E Pomodoro, located at 120 N.E. First St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers salads and more, four stars out of 333 reviews.

3. Salad Box

Salad Box, a spot to score juices and smoothies, salads and soups located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 87 Yelp reviews. Head over to 125 S.E. Third Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Guayabitas Eatery

Downtown, check out Guayabitas Eatery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score salads, coffee and tea and sandwiches at 215 N. Miami Ave.

