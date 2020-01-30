Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

953 S.W. 10th St. (Little Havana)

Listed for $1,350/month, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 953 S.W. 10th St.

The building comes with on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to see air conditioning and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

8262 N.E. First Ave. (Little Haiti)

Here's an 850-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8262 N.E. First Ave. that's also going for $1,350/month.

The listing promises a renovated kitchen and central heating and air conditioning in the apartment. The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

120 S.W. Eighth Ave. (Little Havana)

Located at 120 S.W. Eighth Ave., here's a 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,350/month.

Look for a balcony and hardwood flooring in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

5311 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $1,350/month, this studio apartment is located at 5311 N.W. Seventh St.

The building boasts garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1251 N.W. Fourth St. that's going for $1,350/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

