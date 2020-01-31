The 5 best spots to score acai bowls in Miami

Got a hankering for acai bowls?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top acai bowl sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Ooh Raw! Poke + Juice Bar

Photo: OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar/Yelp

First on the list is OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 108, the spot to score poke, juices and smoothies and acai bowls is the highest-rated acai bowl spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 226 reviews on Yelp.

2. Raw Juce

Photo: jacqueline m./Yelp

Next is Brickell's Raw Juce, situated at 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 139. With 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, the organic store, which offers juices and smoothies, acai bowls and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Purple Orchid

Photo: Purple Orchid/Yelp

Downtown's Purple Orchid, located at 100 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers juices and smoothies and acai bowls, 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews.

4. Sagrado Cafe

Photo: Bowie O./Yelp

Sagrado Cafe, a patisserie/cake shop that offers coffee and tea and acai bowls located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 155 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 Biscayne Blvd., Suite R102 to see for yourself.

5. Pura Vida - Edgewater

Photo: Pura Vida/Yelp

And check out Pura Vida , which has earned four stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers juices and smoothies and acai bowls, at 1756 N. Bayshore Drive.

