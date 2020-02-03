Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2780 S.W. 33rd Ave. (Coral Way)

Listed for $3,150/month, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's located at 2780 S.W. 33rd Ave.

The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect a deck. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3339 Virginia St.

Located at 3339 Virginia St., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's also listed for $3,150/month.

The condo offers hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen. The building features a gym and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $3,160/month, this 1,140-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

The building has a gym and a roof deck. The residence also has a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

495 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 495 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $3,175/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

