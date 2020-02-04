5 top spots for poke in Miami

Need more poke in your life?

1. Ooh Raw! Poke + Juice Bar

Photo: Holmes B./Yelp

First on the list is OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 108, the spot to score poke, juices and smoothies and acai bowls is the highest-rated poke spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ono Poké Shop

Photo: Tatiana A./Yelp

Next is Ono Poké Shop, situated at 2320 N. Miami Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese and Hawaiian spot, offering poke and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Kraken Lab

photo: valentina r./yelp

The Little Haiti's Kraken Lab, located at 5026 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 308, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score poke and seafood five stars out of 25 reviews.

4. Poke OG

photo: poke og/yelp

Check out Poke OG, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score poke and more at 143 N.W. 23rd St.

5. Kuenko

Photo: Kimberly C./Yelp

Finally, there's Kuenko, a local favorite with four stars out of 75 reviews. Stop by 56 N.W. 29th St. to hit up the Japanese and Spanish spot, which offers poke and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

