Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

255 S.W. 11th St. (Brickell)

Listed at $2,005/month, this 841-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 255 S.W. 11th St.

The unit offers a fireplace. Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1170 N.W. 11th St. It's also listed for $2,005/month for its 692 square feet.

The building has a gym. In the apartment, the listing promises a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Northeast 32nd Street

Then, check out this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Northeast 32nd Street. It's listed for $2,022/month.

The building features a gym and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1420 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Located at 1420 N.W. 14th Ave., here's a 1,146-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,030/month.

You can expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. The building includes an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Finally, listed at $2,039/month, this 929-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

