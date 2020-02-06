Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $5,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $5,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed at $5,018/month, this 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

900 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo over at 900 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $5,100/month for its 1,694 square feet.

The building offers concierge service and an elevator. In the unit, expect to see high ceilings, a balcony and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1451 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Here's a 1,167-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1451 Brickell Ave. that's also going for $5,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a gym and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

