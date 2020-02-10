Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2160 S.W. 16th Ave. (Shenandoah)

Listed for $1,525/month for its 694 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2160 S.W. 16th Ave.

The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Here's a 404-square-foot studio apartment at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave. that's also going for $1,525/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring. The building has a gym, secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1750 N. Bayshore Drive

Located at 1750 N. Bayshore Drive, here's a studio condo that's listed for $1,525/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

162 N.E. 25th St.

Last but not least, there's this studio apartment situated at 162 N.E. 25th St. It's listed for $1,530/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet. The building offers a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.