Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1925 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $2,925/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 1925 Brickell Ave.

In the condo, you can expect a balcony, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space and garage parking. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

252 N.W. 25th St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 252 N.W. 25th St. It's listed for $2,928/month for its 1,073 square feet.

The building features a roof deck, a resident lounge and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Here's a 1,037-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2500 Biscayne Blvd. that's going for $2,945/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

31 S.E. Fifth St. (Brickell)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 31 S.E. Fifth St. It's listed for $2,950/month.

The building offers assigned parking. You can also expect a balcony in the furnished condo. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

501 N.E. 31st St.

Finally, located at 501 N.E. 31st St., here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's also listed for $2,950/month.

The unit has a balcony and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a resident lounge, assigned parking and a gym. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

