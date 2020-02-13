Barking out their love: Many plan to include their dogs in Valentine’s Day plans, survey says
Will you be celebrating with your dog?
Some people aren’t just going to shower their human partners with love on Valentine’s Day.
Showing love to the pets is also going to be a priority, according to rover.com.
In a survey of 1,500 U.S. dog owners conducted in January via Pollfish, Rover came up with the following conclusions:
· Nearly half of all dog owners agree that they would only be in a relationship with a dog person.
· One in five pet “parents” say they have stayed in a relationship longer than intended because of their partner’s dog.
· 72% of pet “parents” are likely to click on someone’s dating profile if there is a dog in the picture.
· 61% of dog people believe that being a pet “parent” impacts the health of their romantic relationship.
· Half of pet "parents" in relationships agree that they spend more time as a couple now that they have a dog.
· 71% of pet “parents” in relationships say they are more attracted to their partner after seeing how they care for their dog.
· 86% of dog people in a relationship agree that having a dog makes them feel more like a family.
· Two in three dog owners say they have more confidence in their parenting skills since owning a dog; most pet “parents” (67%) are also more confident in their partner’s parenting skills after owning a dog.
For the full survey, click here.
Will you be planning any Valentine’s Day activities with your dog? Let us know in comments below.
