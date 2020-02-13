The 4 best spots to score ice cream and frozen yogurt in Miami

Looking to sample the best ice cream and frozen yogurt around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Estimated daily customers at Miami-area food and beverage shops grew to 30 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Midtown Creamery

First on the list is Midtown Creamery. Located at 2690 N.E. Second Ave., the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp.

2. Azucar Ice Cream Company

Photo: cindy l/Yelp

Next up is Little Havana's Azucar Ice Cream Company, situated at 1503 S.W. Eighth St. With 4.5 stars out of 920 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cream Parlor

Photo: Shalean S./Yelp

Cream Parlor, located at 8224 Biscayne Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, 4.5 stars out of 405 reviews.

4. Mr. Kream

Mr. Kream, a beer bar that offers ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 309 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2322 N. Miami Ave. to see for yourself.

