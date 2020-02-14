What does Black History Month mean to you? We asked, you answered

Last February, we asked what Black History Month meant to you.

We received a variety of answers, but thought we’d highlight three particularly thoughtful responses.

The following responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

“It's a lifetime of honor and dedication (-- a) reflection of unification to be instilled and bestowed with the blessing of knowledge and empowerment within our brotherhood. A time of justice and peace along with equality through trials and tribulations to uphold the beliefs and origins, along with righteous writs (that) all mankind are equal and therefore must be treated as such from then and throughout all eternity.”

-- Cynteria Washington, Jacksonville, Fla.

“Black History Month is a time which re-energizes my feelings and attitudes year-in and year-out, all day long. It has become a way of life. Reading and hearing about the struggles and successes of those who have gone before me … sustains me to continually work to make my life (and others’ lives) more productive. Today, when I read of those young folks making new, or unique inroads into fields never imagined possible -- undoubtedly, there is definitely a direct positive link AND no less than an indirect link to Black History Month.”

-- Al Christie, Parkland, Fla.

“Recognizing and honoring my ancestors and eternally thanking them for paving the way for me. The blood, sweat, tears and struggles (remind) me that I can do and conquer any issues at hand.”

-- Michelle Banks, Jacksonville, Fla.

