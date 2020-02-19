The 4 best personal training spots in Miami

Searching for the best personal training options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top personal training spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for personal training.

It's a good time to catch up on the latest trending spots, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to grow in February in the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 20% in February over the month before.

1. Bodytek Fitness Wynwood

First on the list is Bodytek Fitness Wynwood. Located at 545 N.W. 28th St., the boot camp, gym and personal training spot is the highest-rated personal training spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pilates One

Next is Pilates One, situated at 2900 S.W. 28th Terrace, Suite 100 and 101. With five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the Pilates, personal training and cardio class spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Crossfit Yellow Falcon

Overtown's Crossfit Yellow Falcon, located at 1930 N. Miami Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boot camp, gym and personal training spot five stars out of 29 reviews.

4. SolBox Fitness Club

SolBox Fitness Club, a boxing and personal training spot in the Little Haiti, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7101 N. Miami Ave., Suite 107 to see for yourself.

