Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

252 N.W. 25th St.

Listed at $2,211/month, this 716-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 252 N.W. 25th St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a roof deck and a resident lounge. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Here's a 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 5375 N.W. Seventh St. that's going for $2,220/month.

Look for a walk-in closet in the unit. The building boasts a gym and a roof deck. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

275 N.E. 18th St.

Listed at $2,250/month, this 1,040-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 275 N.E. 18th St.

The building offers an elevator and a gym. The apartment also has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

3590 Coral Way (Coral Way)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 3590 Coral Way. It's also listed for $2,250/month for its 1,053 square feet.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the furnished condo. The building offers assigned parking and a gym. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

