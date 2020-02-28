Here are Miami's top 4 eyewear and opticians spots

Shopping for eyewear and opticians supplies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top eyewear and opticians spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for eyewear and opticians.

Consumers in the Miami area usually spend more in March at retail and wholesale businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to $903,205 for the metro area in March of last year, 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Warby Parker

Photo: Angelo R./Yelp

Topping the list is a location of the Warby Parker chain. Located at 215 N.W. 25th St., the eyewear and optician and optometrist spot is the highest-rated eyewear and optician spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp.

2. Visionworks

Coral Way's Visionworks, an outpost of the chain located at 3301 Coral Way, Suite 102A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eyewear and optician and optometrist spot 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews.

3. Elio's Optical Vision Center

Photo: Elio's Optical Vision Center/Yelp

Elio's Optical Vision Center, an eyewear and optician and optometrist spot in Alameda - West Flagler, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2320 W. Flagler St. to see for yourself.

4. Roth Eye Care

Photo: Roth eye care/Yelp

Finally, there's Roth Eye Care, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews. Stop by 136 N.E. Second Ave. to hit up the optometrist and eyewear and optician spot the next time you need new eyewear.

