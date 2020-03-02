Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3636 N.E. First Ave.

Listed at $2,420/month, this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3636 N.E. First Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

950 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed at $2,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 950 Brickell Bay Drive.

The building features a gym. Also, expect to find a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the condo. The property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

133 N.E. Second Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 133 N.E. Second Ave. It's also listed for $2,450/month.

In the unit, expect to see granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, garage parking and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

2650 S.W. 37th Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,057-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2650 S.W. 37th Ave. that's going for $2,450/month.

You can expect to find central heating, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the furnished apartment. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

