Here are Miami's top 4 Chinese spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Chinese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $992,304 for the metro area in March of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. DaTangZhenWei

First on the list is DaTangZhenWei. Located at 801 Brickell Bay Drive in Brickell, the Chinese spot, which offers hot pot and more, is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chop Suey International Restaurant

Next is Alameda - West Flagler's Chop Suey International Restaurant, situated at 90 S.W. 27th Ave. With four stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Hokasan

Brickell's Hokasan, located at 21 S.W. 11th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score dim sum and more four stars out of 111 reviews.

4. Palmar

Palmar, a Chinese spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 174 Yelp reviews. Head over to 180 N.W. 29th St. to see for yourself.

