Here are Miami's top 4 vegetarian spots

In search of a new favorite vegetarian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants climbed to $992,304 for the metro area in March of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Smart Bites

photo: smart bites/yelp

First on the list is Smart Bites. Located at 791 N.W. 20th St. in Allapattah, the vegetarian spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, is the highest-rated vegetarian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lemoni Cafe

photo: assia d./yelp

Next is the Little Haiti's Lemoni Cafe, situated at 4600 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 8. With four stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch and vegetarian spot, offering coffee and tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Love Life Cafe

Photo: diego t./Yelp

Love Life Cafe, located at 2616 N.W. Fifth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian spot four stars out of 270 reviews.

4. The Last Carrot

photo: tia p./yelp

The Last Carrot, a vegetarian spot that offers juices and smoothies and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 262 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3133 Grand Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.