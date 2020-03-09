4 top spots for sweet treats in Miami

Looking to sample the best tea around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tea outlets in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

People in the Miami area usually spend more in March at food and beverage shops than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily transactions at Miami-area food and beverage shops rose to 7,875 for the metro area in March of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Salty Donut

Photo: the salty donut/Yelp

First on the list is The Salty Donut. Located at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 112, the bakery, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea and more, is the most popular tea spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,963 reviews on Yelp.

2. Atlantis Cafe

photo: tommy t./yelp

Atlantis Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea, sandwiches and more located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 131 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12 N.W. First St. to see for yourself.

3. Doggi's Arepa Bar

photo: sophie l./yelp

Over in Coral Way, check out Doggi's Arepa Bar, which has earned four stars out of 1,093 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Venezuelan and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 1246 S.W. 22nd St.

4. Limited Edition Caffé & Vino Buono

Photo: maurizio m./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Limited Edition Caffé & Vino Buono, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews. Stop by 7580 N.E. Fourth Court to hit up the cafe, which offers coffee and tea and more, next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.